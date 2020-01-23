|
Rachel A. Gniadek, age 40, of Orland Park, beloved daughter of Terri (nee Major) and Doug Gniadek; loving sister of Sarah (Harry) McKittrick, Adam Gniadek, Rebecca (Ryan) Solie and Zachary Gniadek; fond granddaughter of Wilma (nee Holst) and the late John Major, the late Irene H. (nee Kuta) and the late Walter A. 'Duke' Gniadek; cherished Auntie Rae to Grace, Austin, Haley, Audrey, Noah and Mallory; dear girlfriend of Dave Klenner; devoted niece, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 10:45 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Gift of Hope at giftofhope.org would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020