Rachel Ciavarella, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Ginevra Petacca; dear sister of the late Peter and Margaret Joan (Kearns), the late Albert and Betty (Buck); fond aunt of Ginevra (Conrad Pomykala), the late Michele Martinelli, Michael (Deena Scaglione), Peter Jr. (Silvia Lagomarsino) of Florence, Italy, Marie (Jovita Baber), and Dana; great aunt of Max (Ashley Pegeron) and Sam Cody Martinelli, Emma and Sara Ciavarella, Marco and Paolo Ciavarella, and Samantha Ciavarella; great great aunt of Amalia and Stella Baber Ciavarella and Ashton and Christian Martinelli. Rachel was a proud University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign graduate (1947 BS Journalism) and a life-long resident of the Austin community. Entombment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Queen of Angels Mausoleum, Hillside, Il. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. Info 847-721-0322 or www.colonialfuneral.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Addio, Rachel! You surely lived your life on your terms.
Conrad Pomykala
Family
