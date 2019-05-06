Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Rachel H. Besser

Rachel H. Besser Obituary
Rachel H. Besser, nee Harris, 91. Beloved wife of David "Bud" Besser. Loving mother of Pamela (Steven) Theroux, Robert Besser, Valerie (Lee) Shapiro and Randi Besser. Cherished grandmother of Joshua (Michelle), Danny, Sam (Jayme), Traci, Alex, Jori, Jake, Ariel (Yaakov) and Jesse. Great-grandmother of 6. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Pearl (the late Earle) Magid. Co-founder of Bugle Newspapers, active member in Hadassah and other organizations. World's greatest applesauce and blueberry muffin maker. Service Wednesday, 10:30 am at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org or your . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 6 to May 7, 2019
