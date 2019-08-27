Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastic Church
Rachel Liedtke Obituary
Rachel Liedtke, nee Gaona, age 91, beloved wife of Ernest; loving mother of Ernest A. (Linda), Charles W., Stephen K. (Elizabeth); cherished grandmother of Alex, Charles, Jr. (Jennifer), Laura, Melissa, Robin, Kurt (Caitlin); great-grandmother of Sadie; dear sister of Elvira (the late Eveo) Landini and Carlos Gaona; preceded in death by 4 siblings; also, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Scholastic Church, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 P.M. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www. modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
