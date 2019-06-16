Reinholtzen , Rachel Louise Rachel Louise Reinholtzen ( Coleman) fell asleep in death early Thursday morning on May 16, 2019 at the age of 94. Just shy of turning 95. Rachel passed away peacefully at her home in Juptier, FL, with ones who deeply loved her holding her hands.



In honor of Rachel, there will be a memorial at 4:15pm, doors open at 4:00; on Saturday, June 22, 2019. This special occasion will be held at the home of Matthew and Susan Struve at 1210 Forest Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. Celebration of Life Reception will be held immediately after the memorial.



Please visit www.DignityMemorial.com, and click Obituary. This will connect you to a collection of photos and details about Rachel's amazing life.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Vitas Healthcare at www.Vitascommunityconnection.org or to the at www.Kidney.org/support. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 16 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary