Rachel M. Worth nee Cardea, 89, a lifelong resident of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Charles D.; loving mother of Deborah (Richard) Ruhl, Catherine Worth and Laura (Gary) Andre; cherished grandmother of Dennis (Kellie) and Todd; great grandmother of Charles and Giuliana; sister of Anthony (Alice) Cardea. Rachel was a longtime active member of Visitation Church. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019. Prayers 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the funeral home going to Visitation Church. Mass at 9:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019