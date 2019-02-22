|
|
Rachel Owen, nee Anderson, 61, of Glenview, passed away on February 20th, 2019 after a courageous fight to cervical cancer. Beloved wife of Donald Owen for 34 years. Loving mother of Clinton (Krystyna) Owen and Katie (Patrick) Winstead. Adored "GaGa" of Colin and Jacob. Loving sister-in-law and friend to many. Rachel worked as a secretary for School District 36 in Winnetka for approximately 20 years. She will forever be remembered for her kindness and loving personality. A celebration of Rachel's life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 6 PM to 9 PM, at Pinstripes, 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook. Info 847-901-4012 or visit Rachel's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019