Rachele Ricchio (nee Morelli), age 87. Devoted wife of Michele. Beloved mother of Francine (Delfo) Bianchini and the late Mario (Debbie) Ricchio. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Michael, Eric, Marc, Anthony and Francesca. Great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Gilda and the late Fedelle Morelli and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Wednesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019