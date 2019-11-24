Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Entombment
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
All Saints Mausoleum
Des Plaines., IL
Rachele Ricchio

Rachele Ricchio Obituary
Rachele Ricchio (nee Morelli), age 87. Devoted wife of Michele. Beloved mother of Francine (Delfo) Bianchini and the late Mario (Debbie) Ricchio. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Michael, Eric, Marc, Anthony and Francesca. Great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Gilda and the late Fedelle Morelli and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Wednesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
