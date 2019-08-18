Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Rae Zerlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Levangie Zerlin

Rae Levangie Zerlin Obituary
Rae "Betsie" Levangie Zerlin, 85. Treasured wife of the late Stanley; devoted mother of Sharon (Frank) Panzica and David (Laura Wunder) Zerlin; cherished grandmother of Adam Panzica. Rae was a graduate of George School in Newtown, PA, as well as Loyola and Roosevelt Universities in Chicago. She was a longtime bilingual social worker in the Chicago Public School System, and a beloved instructor at Ancona Montessori in Hyde Park. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please support NPR or your local public radio station. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
