Rafael Linares, of Chicago, age 43 passed away June 7, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved son of Rosa Carrillo and Rafael Linares, Sr.; loving father of Jovanni and Arianna; significant other of Chelly Becerra; dear brother of Rafael, Fernando and Liz Linares and Alberto Molina; loved nephew and cousin of the Linares family. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home, going to St. Genevieve Church, Chicago, for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019