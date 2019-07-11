|
Sheri M. Rahimzadeh, age 73, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home in North Las Vegas, NV. Beloved wife of Mansour "Manny." Loving mother of David (Jenny) and Jason (Nikki). Proud grandmother of Rachel, Alex, Sam and Louie. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 12 pm at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge, IL 60706. Arrangements by Westlawn - 773.625.8621, www.westlawncemetery.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019