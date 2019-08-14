|
Raimundas J. "Raymond" Rimkus of Berwyn, age 90. Beloved husband of Algimanta Rimkus; loving father of Edita Stas; proud grandfather of Viktorija; dear brother of Nijole and the late Stafanija, Birute and Zita; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak, Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 9:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 1510 S. 49th Ct., Cicero. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019