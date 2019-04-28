Ralla Klepak, 82, died April 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Ralla, a legendary attorney, whose career accomplishments spanned many areas of the law, was well-known for her precedent-establishing struggles on behalf of the LGBTQ community and her tireless efforts in family law. Ralla, who attended Northwestern University for her undergraduate and post-graduate degrees, and John Marshall Law School for her J.D., received in 1964, began her professional legal career working with her father, Jack Klepak (now deceased), who introduced her to the non-text book practice of law, instilling in her the love for her profession which she never abandoned. For decades Klepak defended owners and employees of gay bars, as well as their patrons, against police raids and harassment for, starting in the 1960's when legal services for the LGBTQ community were almost non-existent. She also took on individual civil and criminal cases for people whom she believed were being ill-treated by the legal system, often stating that one of her chief concerns was to try and make sure the "system worked for everyone" or everyone "at least had the opportunity to have the best representation she could mount." Ralla's interests in social justice led to the development of a strong bond with Sister Margaret Traxler. She campaigned with Traxler, advocating for women's rights, freedom of choice and better treatment for women in prison throughout the United States. She championed same-sex-partner adoptions and helped make possible for surviving partners to inherit estates in the years before the legalization of gay marriage. Klepak offered her legal services in changing birth certificates and legal names for numerous transgender-clients. She defended gay servicemen in court martial cases and provided estate planning for those dying of complications stemming from AIDS. In 2017 Klepak was very proud to be inducted into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame for her service commitments to that community. She was member of various legal organizations throughout her career, taught law at IIT Kent College of Law and was a tireless advocate for the rights of children in contentious family law matters, working up to the time of her death. She left no immediate survivors, but a legacy that will last as long as those who knew her walk this earth. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 1:30 p.m. at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, Illinois, with internment following at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Ralla Klepak Foundation for the Performing Arts, c/o Miriam Solo, Attorney at Law, 6538 N. Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary