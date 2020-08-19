Formerly of Hillside, IL and now Newport Beach, CA. He was the son of Carmen and Connie Freda, the nephew of Anthony and Joanne DiCrescenzo and many cousins. He was a member of SAG-AFTRA and did films, commercials and voice-over from the age of 9. He passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 after a long illness. Mass will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660. He will be missed.





