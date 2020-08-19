1/
Ralph A. Freda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Formerly of Hillside, IL and now Newport Beach, CA. He was the son of Carmen and Connie Freda, the nephew of Anthony and Joanne DiCrescenzo and many cousins. He was a member of SAG-AFTRA and did films, commercials and voice-over from the age of 9. He passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 after a long illness. Mass will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660. He will be missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved