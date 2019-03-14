Home

Ralph A. Lonero 93 of Norridge. Veteran of WW 2. At Peace with Christ, Tuesday March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy nee Cutro. Loving father of William, Donna (Michael) Calderisi and the late David (Deirdre). Grandfather of Denise, Robert (Paula), Sherry (Colin), Dana (Michael), Daniel, Melissa, Nicole and Lauren. Great grandfather of Aiden, Anthony and Emma. Dear brother of Daniel (Nickie), Joseph, Guy, Nancy (Moloznik) and Anne (Olsen). Fond brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUENRAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Service Begin: Saturday 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., Entombment with Military Honors St. Joseph Cemetery, Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Should friends desire memorials to Disabled Veterans of America appreciated. www.cumberlandchapels or 708/ 456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
