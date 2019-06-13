|
Ralph A. MacDonald, age 82, of Glencoe, IL. Survived by his 5 children Laura Aime, Dawn Ignatius, Laurie Luke, Missy Raymond, Ralph MacDonald, Jr; and nine grandchildren TJ and Tony DiGloria, Taryn Ketels, James Ignatius, Kelli Stephenson, Tyler and Trevor Luke, Lily and Collin Crown; and Nancy. Graveside Service Friday, June 14, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL 60076. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019