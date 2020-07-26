Ralph Allen Rose, age 83, beloved husband of Kathy Rose; loving father of Dr. Michelle (Cary) Rose-Skinner, Tracey Rose (Katie Burrill), Kimberly (Patrick) Story and John (Mary) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Anna, Ryan and Jaydyn; adored great grandfather of Jaxson; fond uncle of Carol Kelker. Ralph was a proud Korean War veteran, he loved kids and dogs. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. He lived a magnificent life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
