Ralph Allen Rose
Ralph Allen Rose, age 83, beloved husband of Kathy Rose; loving father of Dr. Michelle (Cary) Rose-Skinner, Tracey Rose (Katie Burrill), Kimberly (Patrick) Story and John (Mary) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Anna, Ryan and Jaydyn; adored great grandfather of Jaxson; fond uncle of Carol Kelker. Ralph was a proud Korean War veteran, he loved kids and dogs. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. He lived a magnificent life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. For information and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Kathy, I so wish I could be with you as you grieve and comfort you by holding your hand or providing a hug when you need it. Please know my heart is with you and your family during this difficult time. Ralph was a wonderful man and your beautiful love story will always be remembered and an inspiration to all that know of your incredible life together. All my love. Michele P.
Michele Pawelek
Friend
