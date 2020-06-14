Ralph B. Block, 90, educator and musician, of Chicago's South Loop, passed away peacefully surrounded by love June 12, 2020 at his son's home in Eagle River, Wisconsin. After graduating from Senn High School, Ralph served in the U.S. Army and earned his B.S. and M.B.A. from Roosevelt University before teaching business at City Colleges of Chicago through 1989. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Elizabeth Block and father of David (Ellen) Block and Steven Block (Renee Vaughan). Loving grandfather of Aaron (Cherie Perkell), Emily, Benji, Zoe, Michael, Nkosi, and Abigail Block; step-grandfather of Joshua Mora; great-grandfather of Brody and Raquel Block and Ethan Perkell. Dear brother of Jean (the late Melvin) Ruben, former husband of Helene Block Fields (the late Thomas). Son of the late Martin and Sophie Block. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Chicago Lighthouse, where he was a volunteer reader until the end of his life: https://chicagolighthouse.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.