Peacefully on Friday, February 7th, 2020 surrounded by family. Predeceased by cherished parents Margaret and Ralph; brother Jack (Ruth); sister Margaret (William) and brother-in-law Ken Holm. Beloved husband to Judy, and loving father to John (Daphne), Brian (Linda), Kathleen (Richard) and Stephanie. He will be dearly missed by his sister Suzanne; many nieces and nephews; as well as his grandchildren Emily, Nathan, Luke and Madison. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W, Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Parish, 1290 McBride Ave., Mississauga on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020