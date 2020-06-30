Ralph Clamor Meifert, age 90, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of the late LaVergne Meifert; loving father of Michael (Maritza) Meifert, Paul (Robin) Meifert, Karen Meifert, and Sandra (Curtis) Moody; devoted grandfather of Matthew, Rachel Meifert, Stephanie (Kyle) August, Michelle Meifert, Michael (Kari), Lauren, and Ryan Moody; great-grandfather of Ryder; fond brother of the late Elvira (the late George) Wilken, the late Lucille (the late Robert) Manning, and the late Dorothy Meifert; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lombard and IBEW Local 134, for 65 years.Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, 3-6 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Funeral service Thursday, 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 Westmore-Meyers Rd, Lombard. Interment Fairview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice. If you will be attending, please fill out the check in form on the notice at: www.knollcrest.net or call 630-932-1500, as we are limiting the number of visitors at this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.