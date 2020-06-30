Ralph Clamor Meifert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Clamor Meifert, age 90, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of the late LaVergne Meifert; loving father of Michael (Maritza) Meifert, Paul (Robin) Meifert, Karen Meifert, and Sandra (Curtis) Moody; devoted grandfather of Matthew, Rachel Meifert, Stephanie (Kyle) August, Michelle Meifert, Michael (Kari), Lauren, and Ryan Moody; great-grandfather of Ryder; fond brother of the late Elvira (the late George) Wilken, the late Lucille (the late Robert) Manning, and the late Dorothy Meifert; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lombard and IBEW Local 134, for 65 years.Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, 3-6 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Funeral service Thursday, 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 Westmore-Meyers Rd, Lombard. Interment Fairview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice. If you will be attending, please fill out the check in form on the notice at: www.knollcrest.net or call 630-932-1500, as we are limiting the number of visitors at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved