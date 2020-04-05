|
|
Ralph Eberstein, age 96, of West Rogers Park, served honorably in the United States Navy during WWII, devoted son of the late Nathan and the late Sarah Eberstein; dear brother of Arthur (Marion) Eberstein and the late David (Charlene) Eberstein; adored uncle of Martin Eberstein, Maxine (Ricardo Woodson) Puchowitz, Laura Jacobs, and Sharon Heller; treasured great uncle of Kevin (Elyse Conklin) Hirn and Brandon Puchowitz. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the service and shiva will be private. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Contributions to would be appreciated, www.donate.lls.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020