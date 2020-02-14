|
|
Ralph, 87, died peacefully at his home in Evanston on February 9, surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Detroit, MI, Ralph graduated from Valparaiso University (1954), served in the Marine Corps (1954-56), and was, from 1956 until his retirement in 1995, a football coach, athletic director, professor, and college dean at various midwestern colleges: Valparaiso University, Concordia University in Seward, NE, Augustana College in Rock Island, IL and Sioux Falls, SD, and Kendall College in Evanston. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Marilyn (nee Koehler), three children, Julia (Hugh Bachman), Drew, and Peter (Stefanie Solum), six grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his brother Ronald Starenko. A memorial service is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Interfaith Action of Evanston or St. Paul Lutheran Church Soup Kitchen of Evanston, where Ralph volunteered many hours over the years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020