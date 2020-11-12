1/1
Ralph F. Grande
Ralph F. Grande, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. Resident of Elmwood Park. Owner of Elm Glass. Served in the Army during the Korean War. Beloved Husband of the late Sandra, Loving Son of the late Concetta & Peter, Dear Brother of the late Rosemarie & John, Dear Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago. Chapel Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For info (773) 889-1700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
NOV
14
Service
03:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
