Ralph F. Grande, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. Resident of Elmwood Park. Owner of Elm Glass. Served in the Army during the Korean War. Beloved Husband of the late Sandra, Loving Son of the late Concetta & Peter, Dear Brother of the late Rosemarie & John, Dear Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago. Chapel Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. For info (773) 889-1700