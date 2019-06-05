|
Ralph F. Reistroffer, age 88 of Oak Park; beloved husband of the late Katherine A.; loving father of Katie (Bill) Baar, Doug (Karen), Liz (Gil Stein), Janet Niemiro and Sarah (Tony) Misiano; devoted grandfather of Alice (Zak) Kloska, Dan (Lisa) FitzGerald, Emma Baar, Grace and Kasia Niemiro, and Sofia and Gianna Misiano; adoring great-grandfather of Julia; dear brother of June (the late Paul) Hamer and the late Leon (Margaret), Mel (the late Donal Ertel and the late Norm) Felbinger and Elaine (the late Ron) Baldacci; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m.. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-383-3191 or www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019