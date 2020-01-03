|
Ralph Rose, beloved husband of the late Bette (nee Auerbach). Loving father of Linda (Paul) Finnell, Dana (Randall) Harland and the late Vicki Rose. Cherished grandfather of Matthew David (Mallory) Rose, Robert Marc Finegold, Jill Rose Finegold, Jory Rose Harland, and Marc Jason (Laura) Harland. Proud great-grandfather of Jeffrey Cooper Rose and Rachel Hannah Rose. Caring son of the late Reeva and Ralph Rose. Fond brother of the late Lillyan Shelton and brother-in-law of Dede (Pat) Bosco. His family summed it up this way: "Ralph was the most loving and caring person ever. His family always came first. He was kind to everyone he met. He would pass out his Werther's, white papers and fake bills to family and friends, waiters, toll booth personnel, doormen, salespersons, doctors, lawyers and with whomever he came in contact. Over the years and on travels he would be remembered on cruise ships, in restaurants, on planes, in stores and offices by everyone as 'the Candyman', with his white papers still on display. His joy in life was to make others happy and he did that!" He was a Bears season ticket holder since childhood. He graduated from the University of Michigan, where he was a member of ZBT. He served in the Air Force and spent 60 years in the Furniture Industry. Memorial donations: Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or the . Memorial service will be Sunday, Jan. 5th at 11am at Congregation BJBE, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, 847-940-7575, [email protected] Family will host lunch following the service until 3pm at BJBE. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020