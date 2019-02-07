Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barrington's White House
145 W. Main Street
Barrington, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Barrington's White House
145 W. Main Street
Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Harry Jensen


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Harry Jensen Obituary
Ralph Harry Jensen, 83, of Barrington; cherished husband of Delores (nee Anderson) Jensen; loving father of Scott (Deb) Jensen, Bruce (Catherine) Jensen, and Patricia (David) Jacobsen; devoted grandfather of Eric Jensen, Jacqueline (Joel) Werner, Kyle Jensen, Cara Jensen, Cody Jensen, Anne Jacobsen, and Kirsten Jacobsen; dear brother of Janet (Paul) Wauchope. Memorial gathering 4PM followed by a memorial service at 5PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Barrington Rotary Charities, P.O. Box 42, Barrington, IL 60011 or JourneyCare https://journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements by Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
View Now