|
|
Ralph Harry Jensen, 83, of Barrington; cherished husband of Delores (nee Anderson) Jensen; loving father of Scott (Deb) Jensen, Bruce (Catherine) Jensen, and Patricia (David) Jacobsen; devoted grandfather of Eric Jensen, Jacqueline (Joel) Werner, Kyle Jensen, Cara Jensen, Cody Jensen, Anne Jacobsen, and Kirsten Jacobsen; dear brother of Janet (Paul) Wauchope. Memorial gathering 4PM followed by a memorial service at 5PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Barrington Rotary Charities, P.O. Box 42, Barrington, IL 60011 or JourneyCare https://journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements by Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019