Ralph Henry Beaudoin, born September 27, 1938, died October 23, 2019, age 81, of Chicago, formerly of Manchester, NH, San Jose, CA, and Rockville, MD, was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire receiving a BS in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance. In his youth, he was committed to mentoring young men through his work with the Boys Scouts of America, Camp Carpenter in Manchester, NH, and the Manchester Boys and Girls Club. As a retired Vice President for Finance and Treasurer at Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, California and DePaul University, Chicago, he used his financial expertise to work with Catholic Charities of Chicago as a volunteer helping older adults in need of financial advice.
He delighted in traveling the US, especially the national parks, and throughout Europe. Early in his life, Ralph was a private pilot which allowed him to enjoy many places on the East Coast and Canada. He enjoyed learning new things, encouraging his son to play sports and doing everything he could day in and day out to be his son's North Star. His gift for woodworking, which he enjoyed most of his life, allowed him to create lovely small pieces of furniture and beautiful jewelry boxes. An avid genealogist, he researched his family history back to the 1600s, spending many hours reading through microfilms in Salt Lake City and culling the Internet. The results of his genealogy efforts can be found at
www.beaudoingenealogy.com. Much like everything he did in his life, he succeeded at everything he put his mind to.
Ralph served on many boards and councils including School, College, University Underwriters, Limited (SCUUL), United Educators, National Association of College and University Business Officers, United Way of Santa Clara County, Chamber of Commerce of Santa Clara and the Computer Assisted Genealogy Group – Northern Illinois (CAGGNI) where he was membership chair, treasurer and program speaker.
Dearly beloved son of the late Oscar and Yvette (Prince) Beaudoin, loving husband of Elaine (McIntyre) Beaudoin and the late Cynthia (Dupont) Beaudoin. Devoted father of Richard R. (Christine) Beaudoin and cherished Grandpa to Bethany and Heather Beaudoin. Treasured uncle to many nephews, nieces and grandnieces. Mentor to many. He is remembered as having a sharp intellect and a gentle soul.
Visitation, Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Friends will meet for Funeral Mass, Monday, October, 28, at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville Av., Chicago. Interment, Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ralph H. and Elaine M. Endowed Scholarship at DePaul University, which supports undergraduate students with financial need: Advancement Gift Processing, Ralph H. and Elaine M. Beaudoin Scholarship, 1 E. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60604 (https://alumni.depaul.edu/GiveNow?id=1&alloc=92517).
Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019