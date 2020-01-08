|
Ralph Iacopetti passed into eternal life on January 4, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was the devoted father of Anthony Iacopetti and the loving son of Marina and Matteo Iacopetti. Ralph was the dear brother of Anntoinette, Marie, Andrea, Lucia, Giovanni, and Ines and the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ralph came to America from Italy as a young boy to pursue his dream of being a barber. Since then he has resided both in Chicago and Glenview and has been a long-time business owner of Arena's Barber Shop in Glenview. Uncle Ralph's personality lit up every room. He was dear to many and his kindness was boundless. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at N.H.Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road in Glenview. Family and friends will meet for funeral mass Monday, January 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street., Glenview. Interment private. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020