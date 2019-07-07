|
Ralph J. Guido, Jr., 76, of Cary, was born on March 31, 1943 and passed away on July 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Dolly" (nee Webb); devoted father of Wendy (Paul) Layshock, Tracy Costain, Joseph (Suzanne) Guido; cherished grandfather of Amanda Costain, Abigail Costain, Liliana Layshock, Autumn Layshock; step-grandfather of Lexi Meadows and Carli Meadows; brother, Timothy (Cynthia) Guido; and loved cousin, uncle and friend to many. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Catherine Guido (nee Sheehan). Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8 from 4:00pm until the time of his service at 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019