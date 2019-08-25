|
Ralph J. Perfetto, Jr., age 72, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Perfetto. Friend and former husband of Grace (Terry) Ferguson. Loving father of Deanna (John) Hedderman, Gina (Steve) Sochowski, Andy Verheaghe, Heather (Chuck) Williams, Matt (Jennifer) Verheaghe and Heidi Hren. Cherished grandfather of Paige and Brooke; Ryan; Duncan, Connor and Grant; Eddie, Corgan and Annie; Tibult, Zoe and Holden. Devoted son of the late Ralph Sr. and Johanna Perfetto. Dearest brother of Bertha Sterenberg. Dear uncle of Pete (Carol) and Todd. Friend and companion of Cindy Wilson. Retired from Hoving & Sons. Ralph lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every day!! He had touched so many people and we are so blessed to have had him in our lives! He will never be forgotten! His laughter and fond memories will live in our hearts forever!! Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3-8PM. Funeral Service Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00AM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019