Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Perfetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph J. Perfetto Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph J. Perfetto Jr. Obituary
Ralph J. Perfetto, Jr., age 72, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Perfetto. Friend and former husband of Grace (Terry) Ferguson. Loving father of Deanna (John) Hedderman, Gina (Steve) Sochowski, Andy Verheaghe, Heather (Chuck) Williams, Matt (Jennifer) Verheaghe and Heidi Hren. Cherished grandfather of Paige and Brooke; Ryan; Duncan, Connor and Grant; Eddie, Corgan and Annie; Tibult, Zoe and Holden. Devoted son of the late Ralph Sr. and Johanna Perfetto. Dearest brother of Bertha Sterenberg. Dear uncle of Pete (Carol) and Todd. Friend and companion of Cindy Wilson. Retired from Hoving & Sons. Ralph lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every day!! He had touched so many people and we are so blessed to have had him in our lives! He will never be forgotten! His laughter and fond memories will live in our hearts forever!! Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3-8PM. Funeral Service Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00AM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now