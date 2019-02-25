Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Jensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph Jensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ralph Harry Jensen, 83, of Barrington, was born September 14, 1935 in Chicago to Emil and Harriet (nee Rossing) Jensen. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Barrington. As many people say, Ralph was a fixture in Barrington. He graduated from Barrington High School in 1952 where he met the love of his life, Delores. They were married in 1956 after he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in agriculture. "Healthy, Happy & Terrific" is a phrase Ralph said frequently. A phrase learned from W. Clement Stone while employed by Combined Insurance Company as V.P. of Sales. Ralph had envisioned farming, but with the passing of his father he began his career in insurance and moved to Ohio. He returned to Barrington in 1963 and raised 3 children. Ralph tried his hand at farming in 1968 on a 15 acre "funny farm" in Barrington Hills. He enjoyed horses, ponies, cows, pigs, sheep, a goat, a burrow, dogs, and lots of cats. The garden had too many tomato plants, sweet corn, watermelon and blackberry bushes for one family.In 1980 he opened an Independent Insurance Agency in Barrington and enjoyed being a member of the Barrington Noon Rotary (Past President). He was a director for The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of The Barrington Plan Commission and a Duck's Unlimited Board Member. In 2007 the legacy continued when his daughter joined the family business and continues to run the agency today with the help of his granddaughter. Ralph enjoyed watching his children in their many sporting events in Barrington and later his grandchildren. He was very proud of his family as he spent many "Happy Dollars" at Rotary, bragging about everyone on a weekly basis. He will be deeply missed and always remembered as a man with a Positive Mental Attitude. May he be "Healthy, Happy and Terrific" forever. Ralph is survived by his spouse, Delores (nee Anderson) Jensen, whom he married on August 11, 1956 in Barrington; his children, Scott (Deb) Jensen, Bruce (Catherine) Jensen, and Patricia (David) Jacobsen; his grandchildren, Eric Jensen, Jacqueline (Joel) Werner, Kyle Jensen, Cara Jensen, Cody Jensen, Anne Jacobsen, and Kirsten Jacobsen; and his sister, Janet (Paul) Wauchope.He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Jensen; his grandson, Kevin Jensen; and his parents. A memorial gathering will take place from 4 to 7pm with a memorial service at 5pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Barrington Rotary Charities, P.O. Box 42, Barrington, IL 60011 or JourneyCare https://journeycare.org/donate/ Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries