1/
Ralph John OConnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph John OConnell, unforgettable storyteller and generous heart, joined his beloved wife Dolores (nee Rosenwinkel) in heaven early Sunday, July 12. His twinkling eye and zest for life will be missed by all lucky enough to call him friend and family.

He began his career with the Elmhurst Police Department in 1962, moving from street patrol to investigations, and ultimately retiring as Deputy Chief in 1998. He embodied the motto, "To serve and protect", leading the Elmhurst Police Explorer Program for many years as well as serving on the Police Pension Board.

His sense of duty was matched by his sense of humor. Ralph's leprechaun costume, old-school police or ghost stories and a love for practical jokes remain legendary. He loved playing a mediocre round of golf, the warmth of a smooth scotch, time spent on or around the lake, and being surrounded by friends and family.

Ralph stood apart both for his stature and heart. If he was around, you knew it. He would give you the shirt off his back, even with its every-present food or blood stain. He lived life on his own terms until the end, never allowing his medical battles to define him.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Peggy" (nee Yeager/Ruth); son Kevin (Katie); daughter Maggie; granddaughters Ella and Mary; siblings William, Raymond, and Kavita. He is also survived by his expanded family with Peggy: step-children Rita (Dan) White, Kathy (Ken) Rutkowski, John (Karen) Ruth, and Sue (Jim) Hoerster; and grandchildren Megan, Abby, Caroline, Zack, Jake, Kate, Molly, Anna, and Cece. He was an uncle to many and a friend to all. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Mary, and his sister Mary Pat.

Ralph loved his role as husband, father, and grandfather. All will miss his ceaseless requests to pull his finger.

Due to safety concerns, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry, 1083 S. York Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
We have all been blessed to have been friends with Ralph, memories for a lifetime in all our hearts. Our deepest sympathy, Rest in Peace dear friend!!
Mark & Carole Grunauer and Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved