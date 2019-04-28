|
Ralph Koepke, age 67 of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.He is survived by beloved mother, Lina Koepke; sister, Carol (George) Marx; and many close friends, including his devoted dog, Mocha.Ralph retired from Arcelor Mittal with 40 years of service. He was a graduate from Chicago Vocational School, class of 1970.Memorial to be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Hospice of the Calumet. Pruzin & Little Funeral Service, Crown Point, IN, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019