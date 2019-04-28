Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Koepke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Koepke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Koepke Obituary
Ralph Koepke, age 67 of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.He is survived by beloved mother, Lina Koepke; sister, Carol (George) Marx; and many close friends, including his devoted dog, Mocha.Ralph retired from Arcelor Mittal with 40 years of service. He was a graduate from Chicago Vocational School, class of 1970.Memorial to be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Hospice of the Calumet. Pruzin & Little Funeral Service, Crown Point, IN, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now