Ralph W. Markus, 85 of Buffalo Grove was born October 19, 1934 in Chicago to Francis and Ruth Markus and passed away February 19, 2020. Ralph was the beloved husband of Marianne nee Frank; loving father of Brad, Kirk (Kristy) and Kristen (Eric); fond brother of the late Frank (Janet) and dear uncle of Dale (Diana) and Blair (Dawn).
Ralph was a United States Navy Veteran, career AT&T employee and devoted lifetime member of American Turners.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3 – 7 pm at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights., IL. Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020
11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery. For funeral information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020