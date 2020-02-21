Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map

Ralph Markus


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Markus Obituary
Ralph W. Markus, 85 of Buffalo Grove was born October 19, 1934 in Chicago to Francis and Ruth Markus and passed away February 19, 2020. Ralph was the beloved husband of Marianne nee Frank; loving father of Brad, Kirk (Kristy) and Kristen (Eric); fond brother of the late Frank (Janet) and dear uncle of Dale (Diana) and Blair (Dawn).

Ralph was a United States Navy Veteran, career AT&T employee and devoted lifetime member of American Turners.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3 – 7 pm at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights., IL. Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020

11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery. For funeral information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now