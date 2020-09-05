1/1
Ralph N. Childs
Ralph N. (Nicholas) Childs passed away suddenly over the weekend of August 15, 2020. He was 70.

He was the son of Frederick J. and Katherine Louisa Childs, who are both deceased. He is survived by his brother Bruce Childs of Noblesville, Ind., and sister Barbara Childs Wallace of Ridgeland, Miss. He is also survived by five nieces, three grandnieces and two grandnephews.

Growing up in Park Ridge, he graduated from Maine Twp. H. S. South. He played on the football team, and he was an exchange student to France. Ralph went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

During his career, he sold real estate in Park Ridge; he worked in the accounting department. at Disney World in Orlando, and he also was a sheriff's deputy in the Kissimmee, Fla. area. He later had a long career with Northrop Grumman in Rolling Meadows, Ill.

His family remembers him as a loving, generous brother, who was always willing to chip in and help with any projects where an extra hand was needed or his mechanical sills would come in handy.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are pending, but probably will be delayed because of the Coronavirus.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
