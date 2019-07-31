|
Ralph Peter Diederich, 90, of Montgomery, IL. passed away peacefully, on July 27, 2019 at Rush- Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Ralph was born on October 20, 1928 in Aurora, IL, the son of the late John and Elizabeth nee Molitor Diederich.
Ralph proudly served his country in the US Army. After his service, Ralph worked as a Sheet Metal Worker in Aurora, IL. He was a member of Sheet Metal Worker local #265 and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church of Oswego, IL. In his spare time Ralph enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes.
He is survived by his children Cindy (Paul) Fustini of Batavia, IL, Michael (Wendy) Diederich of OR, Janet Diederich of Montgomery, IL, and Laura Morse of Montgomery, IL, grandchildren Sara (Nick) Foederer, Andrew (Helen) Fustini, Ben and Sophie Morse, and sister Marie Antoniewicz.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, and son Bruce Diederich.
Cremation was performed per Ralph's wishes. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL 60543. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
