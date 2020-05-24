Ralph S. Klemperer, 85, Navy Veteran, resident of Lake Forest, IL. for over 40 years, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend for 59 years of Sheila Klemperer, nee Rowe, devoted and loving father of Nancy Leizman (Marc) and Jill Marshall (Dr. Ian), proud and adoring Grandpa of Emily, Ryan, Lauren and Will, loving son of the late Ralph Klemperer and Dorothy Klemperer Goldfarb and stepson of the late Alger Goldfarb; dear brother of Suzanne Kaatz (the late Ronald) and brother in law of Carolyn Gerstein (the late Howard). Loving Uncle of Kathy, Robbie, Dean, Andrew and Scott. Ralph will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden at chicagobotanic.org, Lake Forest Open Lands at lfola.org, or charity of your choice. We will celebrate Ralph's life at a later date. For information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.