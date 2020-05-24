Ralph S. Klemperer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph S. Klemperer, 85, Navy Veteran, resident of Lake Forest, IL. for over 40 years, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend for 59 years of Sheila Klemperer, nee Rowe, devoted and loving father of Nancy Leizman (Marc) and Jill Marshall (Dr. Ian), proud and adoring Grandpa of Emily, Ryan, Lauren and Will, loving son of the late Ralph Klemperer and Dorothy Klemperer Goldfarb and stepson of the late Alger Goldfarb; dear brother of Suzanne Kaatz (the late Ronald) and brother in law of Carolyn Gerstein (the late Howard). Loving Uncle of Kathy, Robbie, Dean, Andrew and Scott. Ralph will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden at chicagobotanic.org, Lake Forest Open Lands at lfola.org, or charity of your choice. We will celebrate Ralph's life at a later date. For information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved