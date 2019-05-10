|
|
Ralph Tash, 96, of Chicago, IL and Rancho Mirage, CA, passed away in Evanston, IL on May 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving son of the late Abraham and Bertha Tash (nee Rabinovitch); dear brother of Lenore (Albert) Rabin and the late Sherwin (Dorothy) Tash; beloved husband of the late Teme Rivke (Thelma Reva, nee Schmidt); devoted father of Dr. Joseph (Lorraine), Sharan, Max (Sharon), Carl (Jennifer), and the late Elisa Tash; cherished Zayde of Rose Tash (David) Collins; Avraham Mendell (Rachel) Mor, Matthew David (Peggy) Tash, Aliza Raizel Mor, Golan Yosef (Amanda) Mor, Lily Caplan (Phil) Blum, Daveed Shaiya Erickson, and Eli Caplan Tash; proud great-grandfather of Jack Milton Collins, Merav Layla Mor, Remi Adina Mor, Emmet James Mor, and Orly Aviva Mor; treasured uncle and great-uncle of many. Funeral service Sunday, May 12, 10 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McCallum Theatre, www.mccallumtheatre.com, or the Eisenhower Medical Center, www.eisenhowerhealth.org/giving. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019