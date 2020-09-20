1/2
Ralph W. Gilliland
Ralph W. Gilliland, 92, of Glenview, passed away September 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Sonja Gilliland nee Faust; loving father of Lisa Gilliland (Zachary Herringer) and Eric Gilliland; cherished grandfather of Nick and Jon Herringer; dear brother of the late Marian (William) Knowles; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Ralph was a graduate of Northwestern University. He was also an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed skiing, swimming and golfing. A private family service will be held at Glenview Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bright Futures Foundation, 2500 Indigo Lane, # 2600, Glenview, IL 60026.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
