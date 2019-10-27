Home

Raj Sekar passed away on October 7, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Priya and was preceded in death by Revathy, his wife for 47 years. He was an extremely devoted husband, father, brother, and friend to all those who knew him. Migrating from Coimbutore, India, he was the embodiment of the American Dream, in developing multiple patents and in helping many family, friends and colleagues. Donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Association in tribute will be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
