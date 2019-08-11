Home

Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Ramón Peñaloza Obituary
Ramón Peñaloza, 86 years young, passed away with his hat on, on July 6, 2019. Loving father of Cindy, Iris (Bradley) Flader, Steven, Elyce (Harvey) Redman; grandfather of six; and proud great-grandfather; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ramón served his country in the Army during the Korean War. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 25, at The American Legion of Arlington Heights, 121 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation will be begin at 11am, with a Service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
