N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Ascension
460 Sunset Ridge Road
Northfield, IL
Ramon Zupko Obituary
Ramon Zupko, 86, of Chicago, passed away October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Vonette Sarché Zupko; loving father of Mischa Zupko (Minkyoo Shin); cherished grandfather of Leo Zupko; brother of Ronald and the late Michael Zupko; cherished uncle of Michelle and Sarah Zupko. Memorial service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2pm at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ramon Zupko Enrichment Fund for Concert Art Collaboration (Western Michigan University School of Music) https://secure.wmualumni.org/s/give?funds=EZUP. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
