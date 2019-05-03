Ramona Anita Weigus (nee Caracheo), 50, passed away April 30, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Beloved wife of Brian Weigus; loving mother of Brian Matthew Weigus and Emily Alexandra Ruth Weigus; dear daughter of Policarpo and Sally Jo Caracheo; cherished sister of Celia (John) Banks, Sara Garner, Abraham (Leah) Caracheo and Jacobo (Nikki) Caracheo; dearest daughter in-law of Richard and JoAnn Weigus; fond sister in-law of Mike (Jennifer) Weigus and Beth Weigus; devoted aunt of many; dedicated friend to countless others. Ramona was born on September 4, 1968 in Elgin, Illinois. She graduated Elgin High School in 1986 and earned her Bachelors degree in Education from the University of Illinois in 1990. While at U of I, she met Brian and they married on July 13, 1996. She was employed with school district U-46 as a multi-age teacher for 12 years before "retiring" to focus on starting a family. Of course, Ramona could not stay away from the classroom and for the past 8 years she has shared her passion for reading with the students at St. Isaac Jogues School. Her family and faith were her foundation. Whether organizing family reunions, coordinating carpools, being team mom, volunteering throughout the school and church, staying late to help with cheerleading or listening to someone in need, Ramona was an example to all. Each one of her students and the women she supported through her Elizabeth ministry held a special place in her heart. Her quiet strength, loving heart, deep faith and generous spirit brightened the lives of all who knew her. Wife. Mother. Daughter. Sister. Aunt. Niece. Teacher. Mentor. Chauffeur. Chaperone. Volunteer. Ramona was all these things, but so much more. She will be missed more than words can express. Visitation Sunday, May 5th 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale. Funeral Monday, May 6th, family and friends to meet for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W. Fourth St. Hinsdale, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Ramona's honor to the Ramona Weigus Scholarship Fund at St. Isaac Jogues School, c/o Diane Sullivan, 421 S Clay St., Hinsdale IL 60521. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary