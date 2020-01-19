Home

Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
Ramona I. Slupik

Ramona I. Slupik Obituary
Ramona I. Slupik, M.D., age 64, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Cherished daughter of the late Roman Herman Slupik and the late Dr. Sigrid Slupik. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 545-3800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
