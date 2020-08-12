Ramona Williams Herte, 88, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Glenwood, Illinois. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Robert W. Herte of Glenwood, IL; Ronald (Thayer) Herte of Flossmoor, IL; and Roderick Herte of Park Forest, IL. Her beloved daughter, Rosalind Denise Herte, preceded her in death. Her former husband, Robert James Herte also preceded her in death. She also leaves one sister, Jenette (Cecil) McKnight-Hodges of Gary, IN; and five brothers, Johnnie Williams of Moss Point, MS; Bruce Williams of Moss Point, MS; Floyd (Paula) Williams of Gary, IN; Bernard Williams of Indianapolis, IN and Vernon (Joyce) Williams of Fishers, IN. One sister, Joyce Williams Alexander, and two brothers, Alonzo Williams and Willie Williams, also preceded her in death. She also leaves two grandchildren, Amanda Herte of Chicago, IL and Jeremy Herte of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For information, please contact: Ronald Herte at: jayhawk4156@aol.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store