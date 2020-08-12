1/1
Ramona Williams Herte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Williams Herte, 88, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Glenwood, Illinois. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Robert W. Herte of Glenwood, IL; Ronald (Thayer) Herte of Flossmoor, IL; and Roderick Herte of Park Forest, IL. Her beloved daughter, Rosalind Denise Herte, preceded her in death. Her former husband, Robert James Herte also preceded her in death. She also leaves one sister, Jenette (Cecil) McKnight-Hodges of Gary, IN; and five brothers, Johnnie Williams of Moss Point, MS; Bruce Williams of Moss Point, MS; Floyd (Paula) Williams of Gary, IN; Bernard Williams of Indianapolis, IN and Vernon (Joyce) Williams of Fishers, IN. One sister, Joyce Williams Alexander, and two brothers, Alonzo Williams and Willie Williams, also preceded her in death. She also leaves two grandchildren, Amanda Herte of Chicago, IL and Jeremy Herte of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For information, please contact: Ronald Herte at: jayhawk4156@aol.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved