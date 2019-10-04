Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Rand Richard Fredricksen


1954 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Rand Fredricksen announces his passing on October 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 11, 1954 in Chicago. He will be fondly remembered by his father, Richard, his mother, Joan, his sisters Corkie (Rick), Lynn (Stuart), Laurel, and Leslie (Joe), his ex-wife Barbara (Pohlmeier), and his children Mark (Ann), Sandy (Karly), and Craig. He was a loving grandfather to Abbigail, Evelyn, Miles, and Herbert.



He was a union ironworker, enthusiastic hobbyist, doting cat owner, and loyal friend. He loved shooting the breeze with his buddies. He was in his glory customizing his Camaro with a cold beer and classic rock on the radio.



A visitation for Rand will be held Friday, October 4 from 3:00-8:00 pm and a service will occur Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 am at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
