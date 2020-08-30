1/
Randal Errol Dupuis
Randal E. Dupuis, 80 of Wheaton, IL, formerly of Glenview and Northbrook, passed away at Central DuPage Hospital on August 21, 2020. He was the son of Albert G. and Cecelia M. Dupuis and was the loving father of Steven (Emily) Dupuis and Kimberly D. (Scott) Ellis and proud grandfather of Kristen, Hannah and Lauren Ellis. He was the brother of Denise Gibson and uncle to Laura Krupp.

Randal grew up in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago where he graduated from Amundsen High School and North Park College. He was Airman Second Class in the Illinois Air National Guard and Reserve of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a career in the Insurance Industry and owned a Meineke Muffler Shop in Aurora, IL before retiring.

Some of his favorite activities included camping with the Boy Scouts, sailing his Hobie Cat, off-roading and pranking family and friends. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Sail on.

If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
