Randal V. Ahrens, 65; cherished husband of the late Barbara; best father of James (Selena) and Jeremy Ahrens and Ruth Anne (Valdemar) Cherba; beloved son of Raymond and the late Margot; fond son-in-law of Ida and the late Michael Polcyn; beloved brother of Bob, Marla (Greg) Andruszczak, Michele (Jim) Edwards, Skip (Amy) Thatcher, Mari (late Benny) Juarez. Loving grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.
Memorial visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019