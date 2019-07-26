|
|
Randall A. Schwerdtmann "Ranny". Beloved husband of the late Kate nee Dunwoody. Loving father of Kathy (Ken) Kohler, Patty (the late Tom) Mitchell, Susie (Jim) Gerambia and Nancy Schwerdtmann. Devoted grandfather of 9 and the late Emily Maureen Mitchell and great-grandfather of many. Dear twin brother of the late Sheldon (Nancy) Schwerdtmann. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Service Monday, 11 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to America, . Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019