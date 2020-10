Randall C. Anderson Sr. of Skokie, beloved husband of the late Marion; dear father of Randall C. Jr. (Cynthia); loving grandfather of Christy (Sam) Bernstein and Ryan (Angela); cherished great grandfather of Aria, Keira, Caius, Aureilia and Augustus. Proud WW2 US Navy veteran who served on the USS Pennsylvania. Loyal Shriner and member of the Indian portion also a Past Master of his Masonic Lodge. Service and interment will be held privately. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home 847-965-2500.